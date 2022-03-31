The Richard J. Wehle School of Business at Canisius College is earning high marks among a series of national rankings.

According to U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 list of “Best Graduate Schools,” Canisius ranks as having one of the top graduate business programs in the nation. U.S. News & World Report also ranks the college’s business programs at number 8 throughout all of New York state and names Canisius for offering the top private MBA program in Western New York. The 2023 U.S. News rankings similarly recognized Canisius for excellence in its accounting and finance programs, ranking in the top 6 percent and 7 percent, respectively, of all graduate business programs.

“These outstanding rankings are a testament to the Wehle School’s long tradition of excellence,” said Denise Rotondo, Ph.D., dean of the college’s Richard J. Wehle School of Business. “It is a reflection of the exceptional knowledge and dedication of our business faculty, the high quality of our curriculum and rigorous program standards.”

College Factual recognized the Richard J. Wehle School of Business on its list of “Best Value Colleges for Business Administration and Management.”

Of the 876 colleges and universities reviewed by College Factual, Canisius College ranked number 7 in the nation and number 1 among colleges and universities in New York state.

College Factual recognized Canisius’ business programs for offering a high-quality education at a price lower than other schools of similar academic excellence. Rankings take into account the average yearly cost of the institution, average years it takes for students to graduate, total degree cost, affordability rank, location and financial aid.

The business programs at Canisius are housed within the Richard J. Wehle School of Business, which is an AACSB accredited institution. Fewer than 5 percent of business schools worldwide have earned this accreditation, which is a symbol of the highest standard in business education. The School of Business develops career-ready business leaders who are prepared to make ethical business decisions that reflect the interests of multiple stakeholders. With its partners in the Western New York business community, the school’s academic programs emphasize immersive, experienced-based learning activities reflective of the interconnected and global nature of business.

One of 27 Jesuit universities in the nation, Canisius is the premier private university in Western New York. Canisius prepares leaders – intelligent, caring, faithful individuals – able to pursue and promote excellence in their professions, their communities and their service to humanity.