NIAGARA UNIVERSITY — Niagara University is hosting “Take Back the Night” on Thursday, March 31, an annual event that is held in conjunction with the Take Back the Night national movement and aims to end sexual, relationship, and domestic violence in all forms.

NU’s Take Back the Night event begins in the Gallagher Center gym at 5 p.m. with resource tables; a brief program featuring speaker Dr. Alexa Sardina, assistant professor in the Division of Criminal Justice at California State University, Sacramento, and a rape survivor; a student-organized march across campus; and a candlelight vigil.