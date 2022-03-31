LOADING

Type to search

Advocacy Specials

Niagara University ‘Takes Back the Night’ on March 31

wnycatholic March 31, 2022
Share

NIAGARA UNIVERSITY — Niagara University is hosting “Take Back the Night” on Thursday, March 31, an annual event that is held in conjunction with the Take Back the Night national movement and aims to end sexual, relationship, and domestic violence in all forms.

NU’s Take Back the Night event begins in the Gallagher Center gym at 5 p.m. with resource tables; a brief program featuring speaker Dr. Alexa Sardina, assistant professor in the Division of Criminal Justice at California State University, Sacramento, and a rape survivor; a student-organized march across campus; and a candlelight vigil.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203, http://www.wnycatholic.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

@Western New York Catholic 2020