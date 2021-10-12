To help individuals and families in need, Catholic Charities is hosting a Parish Parking Lot Pop Up at St. Joseph Church, 26 Erie Ave., Gowanda on Thursday, Oct. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Drive in to receive a free care bag filled with personal care items, while supplies last.

“Our latest parking lot pop up is just another way we are helping to provide hope to our neighbors in need,” said Anne Miles, Catholic Charities district director for Allegany and Cattaraugus counties. “Catholic Charities team members will also be available to share information and answer questions about the wide variety of programs we offer to neighbors of all ages and faiths throughout Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Allegany counties.”

Programs and services provided by Catholic Charities in the three Southern Tier counties include emergency financial assistance, counseling for individuals, children and families, Our Kids Parent Education and Awareness program for divorced/separating parents, In-School Social Work, Caring Dads and the court-ordered Domestic Violence Program for Men. The WIC program is offered in Chautauqua County. Food pantries are available in Franklinville and Wellsville, with a thrift store in Wellsville as well. Also serving in Allegany and Cattaraugus counties are the Kinship Caregiver Program, Multisystemic Therapy Program for at risk youth, and the Health Home Care Management to help youth and their families navigate the network of health providers.

Additional information about Catholic Charities’ services can be found at ccwny.org/services. Call 716-372-0101 for more information or assistance in Cattaraugus or Allegany counties and 716-366-3533 in Chautauqua County.