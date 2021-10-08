LOADING

O’Hara Hall of Fame honors alumni

wnycatholic October 8, 2021
Members of the’89 baseball team that won 2 post season championships, the Georgetown Cup and the Mayor’s Trophy, joined for some reminiscing and fun. Team members include, (standing from left) Chris Sidote, Frank Montaldi, Mike Terrari, Paul Cartone, Mike Panzarella, Mike Odojewski and Henry Biggie. (kneeling) Mike Telesco and Guy Kancar. (Photos courtesy of Cardinal O’Hara High School)

TONAWANDA — Nearly 220 Cardinal O’Hara High School alumni, family and friends gathered at Banchetti’s by Rizzo’s in Amherst on Oct. 2 to honor new inductees into the school’s Hall of Fame and Sports Hall of Fame.
Nine candidates, selected by a committee of alumni and supporters from the school, were selected for the Hall of Fame for their accomplishments during their time both at the school and in their lives following graduation.

The 2021 Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame inductees include: Joseph Emminger ’77, Candace (Brown) Hennessy ’65, Dr. James Higgins ’72, Michael Weinholtz ’72, Paul Haggerty ’74, Kathleen Conway ’75, Stephen J. Pauly ’75, Mark Trabert ’77 and Kellie (Szczepaniec) Thompson, ’04.

In addition, four alumni were inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame: Paul Cartone ’89, Catherine (Biggie) DeGuehery ’87, Gregory Emminger ’82 and Diane (Missert) Wickham ’67.

The three teams also inducted are, the 1989 Varsity Boys Baseball Team, coached by Russell Triaga and Mark Diebold, the Women’s Basketball Teams of 2011-12 and 2012-13, both of which won the state championships.

Both teams were coached by Dan McDermott.

C. Douglas Hartmayer, ’66 and John Higgins ’75 co-chaired the event and were the co-hosts. Father Charles Jagodzinski, OFM Conv. who taught at O’Hara for 13 years gave the invocation and closing prayer. Michael Rizzo, ’80, president of the board of trustees welcomed the guests.

  • Diane Missert Wickham ’67 receives her award from C. Douglas Hartmayer ’66 after the induction ceremony.
  • Kayla Brown, honored as a member of the Cardinal O’Hara 2011-12 Women’s Basketball team, is joined by Jay Scarbrough, holding Skylar Scarbrough.
  • John Higgins ’75, left, congratulates his brother Dr. James Higgins ’72 following the induction ceremony.
  • : Greg Emminger ’82, who was inducted into the Cardinal O’Hara Sports Hall of Fame, is congratulated by C. Douglas Hartmayer ’66 for Emminger’s sports accomplishments at Cardinal O’Hara.
  • Michelle Brown Kolacz shows off the award plaque and a picture of Dr. Candace Brown Hennessy ’65, that she received in honor of her aunt.
  • Some members of the 2011 – 2012 and 2012-13 girls basketball teams gathered around Dan McDermott who coached both winning teams. Team members include, from left, Aisha Shebazz, Matt McDermott, assistant coach; Dan McDermott, head coach; Keyonte Edwards, Mary McDermott and Haley Ryszka.
  • The Szczepaniec family gathered at the Cardinal O’Hara Hall of Fame dinner to congratulate Kellie Szczepaniec Thompson. Family members are, from left, back row, Olivia Wallace, Lori Szczepaniec, Kricky Szczepaniec Ksiazek and Justin Ksiasck, holding baby Lucy. Seated, are, Paul Szczepaniec, Kellie Szczepaniec Thompson and Travis Thompson.
