Clergy Assignments

Diocese welcomes Columban father and Mercedarian brother

wnycatholic March 16, 2022
Bishop Michael W. Fisher has granted faculties to Father Kevin Mullins, SSC, who has been assigned by the Columban Fathers as assistant chaplain at St. Columban’s on the Lake in Silver Creek, effective Feb. 21.

The Mercedarian Provincial has assigned Brother Raymond J. Colombaro, OdeM, to assist at Our Lady of Mercy Parish in LeRoy and St. Bridget Parish in Bergen, Jan. 1.

Deacon Joseph A. Pasquella will no longer be functioning as a permanent deacon in the Diocese of Buffalo. 

Blessed Mother Teresa of Calcutta Parish has received a legal certificate to do business as St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta Parish, effective Feb. 15. 

Tags:
