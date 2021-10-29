LANCASTER — Our Lady of Pompeii Parish in Lancaster and Blessed Mother Teresa of Calcutta Parish in Depew will begin alternating their morning and evening Mass worship services starting Nov. 29. The new schedule will give people of both parishes the ability to celebrate the Eucharist Monday through Friday. Weekend Masses will continue to be celebrated at both parishes on their existing schedules.

Our Lady of Pompeii Church, Lancaster

While Our Lady of Pompeii has offered morning and evening Mass for more than three years, Blessed Mother Teresa of Calcutta has been unable to offer a daily Mass following the retirement of their previous pastor.

Father David Richards, in accepting additional responsibilities as the current pastor of both parishes, announced the change in a letter to parishioners and at Masses.

“Parishes across the region are struggling to maintain a Mass schedule for their parishioners. After much prayer, counsel and discernment, it was decided our best option was to rotate our morning and evening Mass schedule between the two parishes. I believe this new schedule will bring both parishes’ parishioners closer to the Eucharist and Christ,” explained Father Richards. This also follows what other parishes in the Diocese of Buffalo have adopted to meet the sacramental needs of its parishioners.

Beginning Nov. 29, Our Lady of Pompeii will offer 8 a.m. Mass on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, and 6:30 p.m. Mass on Tuesday and Thursday evening. Blessed Mother Teresa of Calcutta will offer 8 a.m. Mass on Tuesday and Thursday and 6:30 p.m. Mass on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Penance services will also alternate between the two parishes.

Following the decision, efforts have been made to reach out to people who have scheduled Mass intentions through 2022 that will be affected by the new schedule. Mass intentions affected by the new schedule were given the opportunity to have their Mass at Blessed Mother Teresa of Calcutta or have a shared intention at the time the Mass is celebrated at Our Lady of Pompeii.

People who have questions or concerns are asked to contact Our Lady of Pompeii Parish office at 716-683-6522.

Blessed Mother of Teresa Church, Depew

“A Catholic church is greater than any four walls can contain therefore, I hope that both Mass times will help our parishioners grow and pray together, even if not in our own pews or parish churches,” noted Father Richards.

Our Lady of Pompeii, 129 Laverack Ave. in Lancaster and Blessed Mother Teresa of Calcutta located at 496 Terrace Blvd. in Depew have just over a mile between them.

The new Mass and Penance service schedules can be found on each parish’s websites www.olpparish.com and www.blessedmotherteresaparishdepew.org.