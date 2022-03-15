LOADING

Sister Mary Gregory LaSala, FSSJ 1931-2022

wnycatholic March 15, 2022
Sister Mary Gregory LaSala died peacefully on Friday, March 4, 2022, at St. Francis Park in her 90th year of life and 72nd year of religious life.

Sister Mary Gregory, FSSJ

Sister Mary Gregory was born Lena LaSala on July 6, 1931, in Brooklyn to Stephen and Josephine (Russo) LaSala. On Jan. 6, 1949, she became a postulant and on July 19, 1953, Sister Gregory professed her final vows with the Franciscan Sisters of St. Joseph.

Sister Gregory served more than 60 years of ministry as a nursing aide, helping the most vulnerable of God’s people. She ministered at Ozanam Home, Milwaukee; St. Mary’s, Detroit; St. Clare Manor, Lockport; and St. Anthony Home for the Aged, Hamburg. Sister Gregory offered the vast majority of her years of service to caring for her own sisters at the motherhouse infirmary. She was admired and appreciated for her loving ministry of accompanying her sisters as they neared death. She sat with them for hours to pray for them and attended to their needs. She knew the little favorites of each one, whether it was a favorite food, a favorite song or prayer. Sister Gregory lovingly helped to prepare many sisters for their funerals over the years.

Sister Gregory was the epitome of generosity. She gave willingly of her time, her talents and her treasure. She never said no to filling in for an extra shift or to sitting with a patient in the hospital throughout the night if needed. A keen observer of people, Sister Gregory was able to make even the most reluctant patient feel comfortable and willing to accept necessary medical help. With her sisters, she was known to share special treats on holidays and ordinary days. She always said, “If I have it; I share it. It’s all a blessing.”

Funeral services will be held privately. Burial will be at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Cheektowaga.

