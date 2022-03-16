Appeal 2022 in support of Catholic Charities of Buffalo and the diocesan Fund for the Faith, has reached the $5 million mark. Appeal officials announced the annual campaign has raised $5,115,517 which is 53.8 percent of the $9.5 million goal as of March 16.

“The results of our hard work and support from many generous donors are evident in reaching this milestone, but we still have more work to do to reach our Appeal 2022 goal,” said Thomas Beecher Jr., Appeal 2022 co-chair. “Ensuring the tens of thousands of individuals, children and families of all ages and faiths who rely on the support provided by the appeal through Catholic Charities has and will continue to be our driving force over these next few months.”

Added Nancy Nielsen, M.D., Ph.D., Appeal 2022 co-chair, “Thank you to everyone who has already supported Appeal 2022. Your contribution is a beacon of HOPE for the most vulnerable and most in need in our community who turn to Catholic Charities for services to help make ends meet or face challenges impacting their health and well-being.”

The annual appeal, which continues through the end of June, helps fund 57 programs and services administered by Catholic Charities across 80 locations, along with several ministries that benefit all parishes through the Fund for the Faith. Catholic Charities is the most comprehensive human services provider serving people of all faiths across all eight counties of Western New York. Programs and services provided by Catholic Charities supported more than 125,000 individuals, children and families in 2021. These included basic emergency assistance such as food pantries, educational and vocational advancement services, family safety and stabilization services, immigration and refugee assistance, mental health and substance use treatment, and youth and family support services.

“We are so grateful for the ongoing support from our neighbors across Western New York who are helping to foster hope and strength in those who need it most,” said Deacon Steve Schumer, president and CEO, Catholic Charities. “While we have made significant progress with Appeal 2022 to date, the need for our critical programs and services continues across Western New York. No gift is too small when it comes to helping the most vulnerable in our community.”

The theme of Appeal 2022 is HOPE and it is under the patronage of Mother Teresa of Calcutta.

To donate to Appeal 2022, visit ccwny.org/donate or call 716-218-1400. In addition, donors can now give by texting GIVE HOPE 22 to 44321 or scanning the QR code found on appeal materials. Donors can choose from three options: give to the appeal, which benefits both Catholic Charities and the Fund for the Faith; give to Catholic Charities only; or give to the Fund for the Faith only.