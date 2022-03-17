LOADING

Type to search

Education

SBU School of Education’s Beatty honored by Olean Zonta Club with Yellow Rose Award

wnycatholic March 17, 2022
Share

ST. BONAVENTURE — For her role as the “face of the School of Education,” Mary Beatty was honored March 8 with the Olean Zonta Club’s Yellow Rose Award.

Mary Beatty receives a yellow rose from Rene Hauser, interim dean of St. Bonaventure University’s School of Education. (Photo courtesy of St. Bonaventure University)

The administrative assistant to the school’s dean since 2013, Beatty was surprised with a yellow rose by Dr. René Hauser, interim dean of the School of Education and Zonta member.

“Mary is the first person many people interact with in the school,” Hauser said. “She’s the person with all the answers and all the keys who works tirelessly to support faculty, students and staff.”

Beatty won the university’s President’s Staff Award for Excellence for Customer Support in 2020.

Olean Zonta is a club under the auspice of Zonta International, an international women’s advocacy organization. 

Since 1999, the yellow rose has been the inspiration and symbol of Zonta Rose Day, which falls on March 8 to coincide with International Women’s Day. The yellow rose also served as a symbol of the pro-suffrage movement.

Past recipients of the award from St. Bonaventure include Betsy Cashing, an adjunct in the School of Education, and Dr. Pauline Hoffmann, associate professor and former dean in the Jandoli School of Communication.

Founded in 1919, Zonta International is a women’s advocacy organization that has more than 29,000 members in 63 countries. The mission of Zonta clubs around the world is to make a global and a local impact.

The Olean Zonta chapter has raised tens of thousands of dollars locally to support women undergoing treatment for breast cancer as well as supporting breast cancer research. The chapter also provides support for local women through donations of hygiene products to local food banks. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Revving up the rivalry: March 16 Franciscan Faceoff fundraising challenge pits SBU against Siena
wnycatholic March 14, 2022
Church on Fire Lecture continues with ‘Women in a Wounded Church’
wnycatholic March 12, 2022
Kappa Delta Pi launches Fill the Pack to help collect school supplies for Olean district
wnycatholic March 11, 2022
St. Bonaventure University selects Dr. Jeff Gingerich as 22nd president
wnycatholic March 8, 2022
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203, http://www.wnycatholic.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

Revving up the rivalry: March 16 Franciscan Faceoff fundraising challenge pits SBU against Siena
Church on Fire Lecture continues with ‘Women in a Wounded Church’
Kappa Delta Pi launches Fill the Pack to help collect school supplies for Olean district
St. Bonaventure University selects Dr. Jeff Gingerich as 22nd president
@Western New York Catholic 2020