Notre Dame Academy’s card ministry gives thanks to Mercy Hospital staff

wnycatholic March 17, 2022
Students at Notre Dame Academy in South Buffalo thanked the medical staff of nearby Mercy Hospital through the school’s Card Ministry. A short video produced by the school shows the passion the students put into the project.

