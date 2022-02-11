The African American Commission of the Diocese of Buffalo has planned several online events to celebrate Black History Month.

On Saturday, Feb. 19, at 2 p.m., the Knights of Peter Claver will present the virtual webinar, “Racism in America: Systematic Obstacles.” Panelists include Most Rev. Fernand J. Cheri, III, OFM, auxiliary bishop of New Orleans; Father Maurice J. Nutt, C.Ss.R., D.Min.; Lady Sister Roberta Fulton, SSMN; Worthy Arthur C. McFarland, 11th supreme knight; and Imri Davis, past president, Texas State Junior Conference.

On Saturday, Feb. 26, at 2 p.m., the Knights of Peter Claver will present another virtual webinar. Details are still being finalized.

To register for the above listed webinars please go to this link – https://mms.knightsofpeterclaver.org/members/form.php?orgcode=KOPC&fid=4464867

On Monday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m., a virtual event will be held. To join visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7045696888 or meeting ID no. 704 569 6888. To join by phone call 1-929-205-6099.

On Monday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m., a Mardi Gras themed virtual event will take place, so wear your Mardi Gras masks and beads. To join use https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7045696888 or meeting ID no.704 569 6888. To join by phone call 1-929-205-6099.

The Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor will host the following local events via Zoom.

Wednesday, Feb. 2, 6 p.m. The REAL Story, with speakers Diane Cookfair & Rev. Eugene Pierce.

Tuesday, Feb. 8, 6 p.m. Speaker: Lee Pettigrew

Tuesday, Feb. 15, 6 p.m. Speakers:Warren Galloway & Steven Tedesco

Tuesday, Feb. 22, 6 p.m. Speaker: Sharon Holley

Wednesday, Feb. 23, 6 p.m. Speaker: Lillie Wiley-Upshaw

Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/black-history-month-lecture-series-tickets- 253121341747?keep_tld=1&aff=odeimcmailchimp&mc_cid=ace1e49f84&mc_eid=3721497193