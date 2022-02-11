LOADING

Type to search

Evangelization Specials

Several virtual events highlight Black History Month

wnycatholic February 11, 2022
Share

The African American Commission of the Diocese of Buffalo has planned several online events to celebrate Black History Month.

On Saturday, Feb. 19, at 2 p.m., the Knights of Peter Claver will present the virtual webinar, “Racism in America: Systematic Obstacles.” Panelists include Most Rev. Fernand J. Cheri, III, OFM, auxiliary bishop of New Orleans; Father Maurice J. Nutt, C.Ss.R., D.Min.; Lady Sister Roberta Fulton, SSMN; Worthy Arthur C. McFarland, 11th supreme knight; and Imri Davis, past president, Texas State Junior Conference.

On Saturday, Feb. 26, at 2 p.m., the Knights of Peter Claver will present another virtual webinar. Details are still being finalized.

To register for the above listed webinars please go to this link – https://mms.knightsofpeterclaver.org/members/form.php?orgcode=KOPC&fid=4464867

On Monday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m., a virtual event will be held. To join visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7045696888 or meeting ID no. 704 569 6888. To join by phone call 1-929-205-6099.

On Monday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m., a Mardi Gras themed virtual event will take place, so wear your Mardi Gras masks and beads. To join use https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7045696888 or meeting ID no.704 569 6888. To join by phone call 1-929-205-6099.

The Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor will host the following local events via Zoom.

Wednesday, Feb. 2, 6 p.m. The REAL Story, with speakers Diane Cookfair & Rev. Eugene Pierce.

Tuesday, Feb. 8, 6 p.m. Speaker: Lee Pettigrew

Tuesday, Feb. 15, 6 p.m. Speakers:Warren Galloway & Steven Tedesco

Tuesday, Feb. 22, 6 p.m. Speaker: Sharon Holley

Wednesday, Feb. 23, 6 p.m. Speaker: Lillie Wiley-Upshaw

Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/black-history-month-lecture-series-tickets- 253121341747?keep_tld=1&aff=odeimcmailchimp&mc_cid=ace1e49f84&mc_eid=3721497193

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

MLK would want us to act against injustices in our den
Patrick J. Buechi January 18, 2022
Knights and Ladies of Peter Claver reboot Court and Council 94 in diocese
Patrick J. Buechi January 11, 2022
Diocesan Cultural Diversity Celebration comes with surprises
Patrick J. Buechi October 18, 2021
African American Commission looks back at vibrant year
wnycatholic September 2, 2021
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203, http://www.wnycatholic.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

MLK would want us to act against injustices in our den
Knights and Ladies of Peter Claver reboot Court and Council 94 in diocese
Diocesan Cultural Diversity Celebration comes with surprises
African American Commission looks back at vibrant year
@Western New York Catholic 2020