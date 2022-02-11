Several virtual events highlight Black History Month
The African American Commission of the Diocese of Buffalo has planned several online events to celebrate Black History Month.
On Saturday, Feb. 19, at 2 p.m., the Knights of Peter Claver will present the virtual webinar, “Racism in America: Systematic Obstacles.” Panelists include Most Rev. Fernand J. Cheri, III, OFM, auxiliary bishop of New Orleans; Father Maurice J. Nutt, C.Ss.R., D.Min.; Lady Sister Roberta Fulton, SSMN; Worthy Arthur C. McFarland, 11th supreme knight; and Imri Davis, past president, Texas State Junior Conference.
On Saturday, Feb. 26, at 2 p.m., the Knights of Peter Claver will present another virtual webinar. Details are still being finalized.
To register for the above listed webinars please go to this link – https://mms.knightsofpeterclaver.org/members/form.php?orgcode=KOPC&fid=4464867
On Monday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m., a virtual event will be held. To join visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7045696888 or meeting ID no. 704 569 6888. To join by phone call 1-929-205-6099.
On Monday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m., a Mardi Gras themed virtual event will take place, so wear your Mardi Gras masks and beads. To join use https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7045696888 or meeting ID no.704 569 6888. To join by phone call 1-929-205-6099.
The Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor will host the following local events via Zoom.
Wednesday, Feb. 2, 6 p.m. The REAL Story, with speakers Diane Cookfair & Rev. Eugene Pierce.
Tuesday, Feb. 8, 6 p.m. Speaker: Lee Pettigrew
Tuesday, Feb. 15, 6 p.m. Speakers:Warren Galloway & Steven Tedesco
Tuesday, Feb. 22, 6 p.m. Speaker: Sharon Holley
Wednesday, Feb. 23, 6 p.m. Speaker: Lillie Wiley-Upshaw
Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/black-history-month-lecture-series-tickets- 253121341747?keep_tld=1&aff=odeimcmailchimp&mc_cid=ace1e49f84&mc_eid=3721497193