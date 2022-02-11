LOADING

Corpus Christi welcomes new pastor

wnycatholic February 11, 2022
Father Mariusz Dymek, OSPPE, has been appointed pastor of Corpus Christi Parish in Buffalo for a term of three years, effective Feb. 1. He also has been appointed as administrator of St. Stanislaus Parish in Buffalo. He replaces Father Michal Czyzewski, OSPPE, who has been transferred by the Pauline Fathers to the Archdiocese of New York beginning Feb. 1.

Father Marcin Porada

Father Marek Kreis, OSPPE, has been appointed as parochial vicar at both Corpus Christi and St. Stanislaus parishes, effective March 1. He will replace Father Jan Kolmagais, OSPPE, who has been transferred by the Pauline Fathers to the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. 

Both Father Dymek and Father Kreis have previously served in the Diocese of Buffalo. Both will reside at Corpus Christi Parish.

Bishop Michael W. Fisher has also appointed Father Marcin Porada parochial vicar at the parishes of Our Lady Help of Christians, Resurrection, and St. Josaphat in Cheektowaga. This will be effective Feb. 1. He has been relieved of his charge as administrator of Our Lady of Czestochowa and St. Bernard parishes.

