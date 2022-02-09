KENMORE — Mount St. Mary Academy will host its annual Chrysalis Auction presented by Casella on Saturday, March 12. In honor of the event going back to being in-person the glittering celebration will be held at The Historic Wurlitzer Building in North Tonawanda. The theme for this year is “Together Again: Red Carpet Style.”

Chrysalis is chaired by Giorgio & Lisandra Panepinto. Their daughters Alena & Giavana are currently juniors at Mount St. Mary Academy.

Casella Waste Systems Inc. is the Gold Sponsor for this year’s event. Casella Waste Systems Inc., headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, provides solid waste management services consisting of collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services in the northeastern United States.

The event, beginning at 5 p.m., will bring together friends of the school from across the area and from around the country. Women and men representing many generations of the Mount St. Mary Academy family will gather to support the school and the empowering education which drives its mission.

Chrysalis, started in 1995, is Mount St. Mary Academy’s keystone fundraising event, an occasion that is as exciting as it is worthwhile. The funds raised provide for new programs and equipment, ensure an affordable and equitable education for all students, make way for improvements to the facility, as well as help to bridge the gap between tuition and operating budget.

This is sure to be a wonderful social event, a night of culinary delights, upbeat fun and an opportunity to procure wonderful gifts, services, personal items and travel – all for a good cause. The nature of the auction process allows everyone associated with the event to choose their individual comfort zone and participate at whatever level they choose.

Chrysalis is proud to partner with sponsors Casella Waste Systems Inc, G & Associates Wealth Management, Eberl Ironworks Inc, Pinto Construction Service, The Wells Family, Rebecca & Andrew Attea, Ferguson Electric, Spine & Sports Care, Dental Care Associates, Independent Health, and European Wax Center.

Tickets for the auction are $125 per person and include cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, live and silent auctions, and dinner. Reservations can be made and raffle tickets can be purchased online at www.msmacademy.org/support/chrysalistickets.

To learn about advertisements, sponsorships, ways to support the event or other information, visit www.msmacademy.org/support/chrysalissponsorship or contact Alexis Arth, coordinator of Development and Special Events at aarth@msmacademy.org or 716-877-1358, ext. 304.