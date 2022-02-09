LOADING

Type to search

Education Uncategorized

Wellsville mayor proclaims Immaculate Conception School Day

wnycatholic February 9, 2022
Share
Dr. Tim Uhl, Wellsville Mayor Randy Shayler, Father James Hartwell and Bishop Michael W. Fisher stand outside of Immaculate Conception School of Allegany County after the mayor proclaimed Feb. 2, as Immaculate Conception School Day in Wellsville. (Photo by Genesee Village Media)

WELLSVILLE — Mayor Randy Shayler visited Immaculate Conception School of Allegany County during Catholic Schools Week to officially proclaim Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, as Immaculate Conception School Day in Wellsville. 

Bishop Michael W. Fisher and Dr. Tim Uhl, secretary of Catholic Education, met the mayor and Father James Hartwell, canonical administrator, during their tour of Catholic schools to celebrate CSW 2022.

National Catholic Schools Week is an annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States. Now entering its 48th anniversary year of showcasing what makes Catholic schools the best when families are looking to find the right school for them.

Zoe Wargo with the grand prize from Immaculate Conception School’s Children’s Theme Basket Auction held during Catholic Schools Week. The envy of all of the students, she won the big giraffe. (Photo courtesy of as Immaculate Conception School Day in Wellsville) 
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

OLBS School receives grant from West Herr Hyundai
Joe Martone February 2, 2022
Celebrate Catholic Schools all this week
wnycatholic January 31, 2022
Witness speakers speak of dilemmas and decisions at diocesan March for Life events
Patrick J. Buechi January 24, 2022
Pro-life leaders honored at Cathedral Mass
Patrick J. Buechi January 20, 2022
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203, http://www.wnycatholic.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

OLBS School receives grant from West Herr Hyundai
Celebrate Catholic Schools all this week
Witness speakers speak of dilemmas and decisions at diocesan March for Life events
Pro-life leaders honored at Cathedral Mass
@Western New York Catholic 2020