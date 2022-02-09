Dr. Tim Uhl, Wellsville Mayor Randy Shayler, Father James Hartwell and Bishop Michael W. Fisher stand outside of Immaculate Conception School of Allegany County after the mayor proclaimed Feb. 2, as Immaculate Conception School Day in Wellsville. (Photo by Genesee Village Media)

WELLSVILLE — Mayor Randy Shayler visited Immaculate Conception School of Allegany County during Catholic Schools Week to officially proclaim Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, as Immaculate Conception School Day in Wellsville.

Bishop Michael W. Fisher and Dr. Tim Uhl, secretary of Catholic Education, met the mayor and Father James Hartwell, canonical administrator, during their tour of Catholic schools to celebrate CSW 2022.

National Catholic Schools Week is an annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States. Now entering its 48th anniversary year of showcasing what makes Catholic schools the best when families are looking to find the right school for them.

Zoe Wargo with the grand prize from Immaculate Conception School’s Children’s Theme Basket Auction held during Catholic Schools Week. The envy of all of the students, she won the big giraffe. (Photo courtesy of as Immaculate Conception School Day in Wellsville)