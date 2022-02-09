Wellsville mayor proclaims Immaculate Conception School Day
Share
WELLSVILLE — Mayor Randy Shayler visited Immaculate Conception School of Allegany County during Catholic Schools Week to officially proclaim Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, as Immaculate Conception School Day in Wellsville.
Bishop Michael W. Fisher and Dr. Tim Uhl, secretary of Catholic Education, met the mayor and Father James Hartwell, canonical administrator, during their tour of Catholic schools to celebrate CSW 2022.
National Catholic Schools Week is an annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States. Now entering its 48th anniversary year of showcasing what makes Catholic schools the best when families are looking to find the right school for them.