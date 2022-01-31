LOADING

Type to search

Education

Vacco Scholarship Awarded at St. Francis High School

wnycatholic January 31, 2022
Share

Athol Springs — Benjamin Michalski, a junior at St. Francis High School, received the Vito and Lucy Vacco Memorial Scholarship Award. Father James Vacco, OFM, a 1972 graduate of St. Francis High School, presents the $850 scholarship award in memory of his parents.

Eligible students who were invited to apply must have demonstrated significant academic improvement from freshmen to sophomore year and have recommendations from two teachers as well as his pastor or our Campus Minister. Applicants also submitted letters describing why they think they are the best candidate for the scholarship. 

Congratulations Ben!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Tags:
Previous Article
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203, http://www.wnycatholic.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
@Western New York Catholic 2020