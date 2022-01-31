Athol Springs — Benjamin Michalski, a junior at St. Francis High School, received the Vito and Lucy Vacco Memorial Scholarship Award. Father James Vacco, OFM, a 1972 graduate of St. Francis High School, presents the $850 scholarship award in memory of his parents.

Eligible students who were invited to apply must have demonstrated significant academic improvement from freshmen to sophomore year and have recommendations from two teachers as well as his pastor or our Campus Minister. Applicants also submitted letters describing why they think they are the best candidate for the scholarship.

Congratulations Ben!