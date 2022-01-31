Bishop Michael W. Fisher and Dr. Tim Uhl, diocesan superintendent of schools, will tour several elementary and high schools to see the good works happening through the faith-based education during Catholic Schools Week.

National Catholic Schools Week is the annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States. Schools observe the annual celebration week with Masses, open houses and other activities for students, families, parishioners and community members. Through these events, schools focus on the value Catholic education provides to young people and its contributions to our church, our communities and our nation.

This year’s week runs Jan. 30-Feb. 5 with the theme of “Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service.”

“This week marks Catholic Schools Week for the 12,000-plus students in Western New York attending one of the 53 Catholic schools. Bishop Fisher will be traveling with me to celebrate Mass with five school communities and to visit 14 schools this week. They’ll be celebrating and giving thanks to all the dedicated faculty, staff and administrators who have worked hard to keep their schools open and safe throughout the pandemic,” said Uhl.

Each day of Catholic Schools Week carries its own theme. Sunday is for celebrating your parish. Monday is for celebrating your community. Tuesday is for celebrating students. Wednesday is for celebrating the nation. Thursday is for celebrating vocations. Friday is for celebrating faculty, staff and volunteers. Saturday is for celebrating families.

The CSW logo emphasizes that the Catholic school, like the Catholic Church, is not a building or an institution, but it is the people. As the people of God, we work together to bring the Kingdom of God to Earth and raise up the next generation to do the same. The image of teachers and students forming the foundation of the school shows that they are active people of faith who serve others and God. May we all strive to live in active service of Jesus and his mission as we nationally join together during Catholic Schools Week and always.

Visit www.wnycatholicschools.org/ to learn more about Catholic schools in the Diocese of Buffalo.