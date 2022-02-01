The BISON Children’s Scholarship Fund, a privately funded tuition assistance program for children in kindergarten through eighth grade, has scholarships available for the 2022-23 school year. Financially eligible families interested in attending private grammar school can start the process by completing a pre-application form on the BISON website. The deadline to complete the pre-application form is Feb. 28. Families selected for a scholarship can use it at a private school of choice that best fits their child’s needs across the eight counties of Western New York. A list of eligible schools can be found on the BISON website.

The BISON Children’s Scholarship Fund is a privately funded scholarship program dedicated to helping economically disadvantaged families in Western New York access a quality education for their children. The BISON Fund is the only K-12 scholarship program in Western New York. Since 1995, BISON has awarded over 37,000 scholarships with a private investment of more than $38 million. This school year, BISON is serving over 1,900 K-12 scholars in 81 different schools across the eight counties of Western New York.

For more information and to apply, visit www.bisonfund.com.