Catholic Charities of Buffalo has elected Kellie Ulrich to its board of trustees for a three-year term.

Kellie Ulrich

“Kellie is no stranger to Catholic Charities, having previously served as chair of the community division for the 2015-2017 Appeals,” said Deacon Steve Schumer, president and CEO, Catholic Charities. “We welcome Kellie’s years of expertise in fundraising and grants for various local nonprofit charities and private schools as she takes on a new role as a Catholic Charities trustee.”

Ulrich is of counsel with Magavern Magavern Grimm LLP, providing legal services for corporate and commercial litigation practice groups. In addition to her commercial litigation practice, she also previously served as grants administrator for The Foundation of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo, responsible for developing and implementing the grant process and providing administrative oversight of endowment funds and Foundation initiatives. Ulrich is active in her parish, Christ the King in Snyder, serving as eucharistic minister and past president of the parish council and past chair of mission. Active in many local organizations, Ulrich is a current board member for The BISON Scholarship Fund, Luca S. Calanni Foundation and Revelas Family Foundation. She resides in Amherst.