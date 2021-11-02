“I want all involved in the ongoing discussions at Catholic Health to know that I am monitoring developments, but from an appropriate distance, given my great respect for the collective bargaining process. As someone who has only the greatest appreciation for the sacrifice and selfless devotion of nurses, given that my sister-in-law, aunt and niece are nurses, as was my grandmother, I am praying constantly for our nurses of Catholic Health and all those in our community who care for the sick in their moment of greatest need. Theirs is a true vocation and one that deserves our utmost admiration and gratitude.

“I urge both sides to look for common ground and arrive at a resolution at the earliest possible opportunity. It’s my hope and fervent prayer that our nurses and administrators will emerge from this protracted work stoppage with mutual respect and a heightened sense of empathy for the challenges that have been brought to the table, but with God’s grace and guidance can be overcome.”

