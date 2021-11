Costumed students from Cardinal O’Hara High School made their annual trick or treat visit to seniors living at Crestmount Senior Apartments in the Town of Tonawanda on Friday, Oct. 29. Students and residents enjoyed the Halloween fun and visit. In return for the visit, the seniors hosted a cider and doughnut party. Students are part of O’Hara’s Good Samaritan Club. (Photo courtesy of Cardinal O’Hara High School)

