Catholic Charities of Buffalo announced Maria Eliza “Apple” Domingo has been named director of immigration and refugee assistance program and Brandon Thurman as director of workforce and education services.

“We are grateful to welcome Apple and Brandon to the Catholic Charities team and look forward to the leadership and extensive experiences they will add to their roles,” said Deacon Steve Schumer, president and chief executive officer of Catholic Charities. “As is true for all of us, I expect both will lend their talents to many efforts beyond their formal job descriptions as needs and opportunities to best serve our neighbors in need throughout Western New York arise.”

Domingo brings more than 20 years of experience working with the refugee and immigrant populations to managing Catholic Charities’ Immigration and Refugee Assistance Program. In her new role, she will help refugee families become self-sufficient in their new community by providing basic needs and services after arrival. She most recently spent 11 years as the new American director with Jewish Family Services’ refugee resettlement program and previously worked with Buffalo Public Schools’ Adult Education as a career advisor for refugees and immigrants. A resident of the City of Tonawanda, Domingo has a bachelor’s degree in behavioral science earned overseas.

As director of workforce and education services, Thurman will oversee Catholic Charities’ workforce development and educational programs including TASC preparatory classes, academic tutoring, case management, employment assistance services, retention services, and college and vocational assistance. Thurman most recently was the assistant dean of students at King Center Charter School in Buffalo for nine years. He also spent 20 years in the marketing and promotions field working with various radio stations in Buffalo and Rochester. Thurman holds a master’s degree in education from Medaille College in Buffalo and a bachelor’s degree in communications from Hobart & William Smith Colleges in Geneva. He resides in Cheektowaga.