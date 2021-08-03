With the start of a new school year right around the corner, Catholic Charities is hosting a Socks and Undergarment Drive to benefit kids and teenagers in grades pre-K through 12th in need throughout Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

Donations of new, unopened packages of socks and underwear are being accepted Aug. 1-31 in Olean at Catholic Charities’ office located at Holiday Park Center, 2636 West State St., Suite 301; Olean YMCA, 1101 Wayne St.; Old Navy, 1743 Plaza Drive; Big Lots, 502 N Union St.; and Fresh Fire Worship Center, 3036 NY-417. All colors and sizes from children to adult are needed.

“With many families throughout our community struggling to make ends meet, back to school time can be expensive,” said Anne Miles, Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties district director, Catholic Charities. “While some may think of new pencils and notebooks, items such as socks and underwear are also needed, especially for younger children who are still growing. If you can, please consider donating in our Socks and Undergarment Drive to help our youngest neighbors in need.”

The donated items will be distributed to community members on Aug. 26 from 1-3 p.m. at Friendship Central School, 46 West Main St., Friendship and on Sept. 2, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Catholic Charities’ Franklinville Food Pantry and Outreach at 28 Park Square, Franklinville.

Catholic Charities programs and services available in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties include emergency financial assistance, food pantries in Franklinville and Wellsville, a thrift store in Wellsville, along with such programs as Kinship Caregiver Program for relative caregivers and their families, Multisystemic Therapy Program for at risk youth, Our Kids Parent Education and Awareness program for divorced/separating parents, In-School Social Work, the court-ordered Domestic Violence Program for Men, and the Health Home Care Management to help youth and their families navigate the network of health providers.

Additional information about Catholic Charities’ services can be found at ccwny.org/services.