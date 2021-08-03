HAMBURG — Hilbert College Global, the online division of Hilbert College, is launching four new non-degree/non-credit technology programs in partnership with virtual bootcamp provider, StackRoute Learning Inc. These programs are focused on four rapidly growing areas in the technology sector: Cybersecurity, Cloud Systems Administration, Data Analytics, and Web Development. Complete program and application information can be found at learnmore.hilbert.edu/programs.

The 20-week programs are designed to serve students possessing only basic tech-related knowledge and has been proven to build rapid mastery of foundational skills. Graduates of these in-demand programs learn practical skills that map to actual trending careers, enabling them to be job-ready on day one. Students who complete these programs will have the opportunity to gain entry into one of Hilbert College Global’s many online degree programs.

Applications are now being accepted for these programs, with the first cohorts starting Aug. 23.

Cybersecurity Program

Students in this program begin by building a strong networking and OS foundation. It emphasizes design, implementation and administration of IP networks. Students become competent at Linux systems administration, and learn how to deploy and manage common applications and services using Linux servers, and are encouraged to develop an automation mindset and build the skills to automate routine IT infrastructure deployment, configuration and monitoring activities.

After the foundation phase, students are introduced to security frameworks that give them a conceptual understanding of IT assets, threats, vulnerabilities and risks. They learn to install and configure network security devices and perform penetration testing to identify threats and vulnerabilities, as well as to manage and analyze cyber-attack incidents in compliance with standard incident response and security operations procedures.

Cloud Systems Administration Program

Students in this program will build a strong networking and OS foundation. With an emphasis on design, implementation and administration of IP networks, students become competent at Linux systems administration, and learn how to deploy and manage common applications and services using Linux servers. They learn essential survival skills in programming and relational databases and are encouraged to develop an automation mindset and build the skills to automate routine IT infrastructure deployment, configuration and monitoring activities. They also learn about infrastructure virtualization across on-premises and cloud-based deployment scenarios.

Additionally, post the foundation phase, students dive deeper into three critical competency areas – SysOps administration, Continuous monitoring, and Digital infrastructure automation. They acquire skills on cloud architecture, deployment patterns (IaaS, PaaS, FaaS), provisioning cloud resources, monitoring the health of IT resources, configuring alerts, optimizing resource utilization, and automating the deployment and administration of large fleets of IT resources.

Data Analytics Program

Students in this program learn to build a strong data analysis foundation, with a special emphasis on using relevant statistical tools, and data visualization using various graphs, charts and pivot tables in Excel. Students are then introduced to Python programming and learn to use Python to write programs to do statistical analysis using libraries such as NumPy and Pandas. Additionally, they learn to query relational databases, to process and manage data using ETL processes, create data models, and visualize data using Tableau. Data modelling and data-based storytelling are two key aspects by which big data is leveraged for decision-making. Graduates of this program gain proficiency in data analysis, visualization, modelling and forecasting, and communicating and collaborating with all stakeholders.

Web Development Program

Students in this program build a strong programming foundation, with a special emphasis on using relevant data structures and algorithms, and improving design by addressing issues such as cohesion, coupling and modularization. Students will learn how to write software that is understandable, flexible and easy to maintain through the application of SOLID principles.

After the foundation phase, students are introduced to application prototyping. They learn the process of systematically converting their prototypes into interactive and responsive web pages that can be accessed from multiple devices. Graduates of this program gain proficiency in building front-end web applications, ensuring software quality through test automation, and communicating and collaborating with team members.