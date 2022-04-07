For those looking to make a career switch to Information Technology, Trocaire College is now enrolling for the latest cohort of its IT Career Jump Start program.

“Qualified IT candidates continue to be in demand in Buffalo and throughout Western New York,” said Dan Neville, director and associate dean, Trocaire Technology Institute. “No prior IT experience is required as the IT Career Jump Start program gives you the hands-on training and support you need to start your career of achievement and life of purpose.”

Held at Harvest House, 175 Jefferson Ave., Buffalo, Trocaire’s IT Career Jump Start program begins April 25 and runs Monday through Thursday from 2-6 p.m. through July 21. The 200-hour, 12-week program covers three areas: basic internet security, foundational IT concepts and terminology, and in-depth training in the skills necessary for a help desk or tech support position. Each of the three areas lead to internationally recognized IT certifications.

Also, as part of the program, students receive work-readiness skills training offered in partnership with 716 Ministries and the United Way of Buffalo and Erie County. Funding is available for qualified applicants through New York state.

For more information or to enroll, visit trocaire.edu/wd.