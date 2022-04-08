Sister Patricia Healy, a longtime teacher, died April 6, 2022, at Stella Niagara Health Center. The former Sister M. Doreen was 92.

Sister Patricia Healy, OSF

The daughter of William and Mary Ann (McMahon) Healy was born March 14, 1930, in Buffalo. She attended Buffalo Academy of the Sacred Heart and Rosary Hill College (now Daemen) in Amherst, before entering the University of Notre Dame, where she earned a master’s degree in 1968.

Sister Patricia joined the Sisters of St. Francis of Penance and Christian Charity in1949 at Stella Niagara, and professed her final vows on Aug. 18, 1952.

Sister Patricia taught at St. Benedict School, Buffalo; and St. Joseph School, Gowanda, before becoming the novice director for the Sisters of St. Francis, Holy Name Province. She held this position from 1968-1970. A return to teaching saw her at Rosary Hill College; Buffalo Academy of the Sacred Heart, Eggertsville; and Stella Niagara Education Park, Stella Niagara. She also taught in the dioceses of Trenton, New Jersey; Wheeling/Charleston, West Virginia; and Charleston, South Carolina.

Sister Patricia also worked for many years as a travel consultant associated between 1987 and 2001 with Orchard Park Travel, Teruel Travel Service and Bison Travel Service, all in Western New York. Upon her retirement in 2001, she continued to volunteer for some time at Bison and also provided care for family members for several years.

She became a resident of the Stella Niagara Health Center in March 2017.

Sister Patricia is predeceased by her parents and three sisters: Geraldine Marriott, Mary Frances Kaempf and Jean Selmensberger.

A funeral Mass will take place April 9, at Stella Niagara, with burial taking place at the sisters’ cemetery at Stella Niagara at a future date.