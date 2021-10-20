Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School is excited to welcome former Buffalo Bills All-Pro Steve Tasker, as the first presenter in our yearlong speaker series at Timon.

Tasker, one of the greatest special teams players to ever play in the NFL, will speak with the current students at Timon about his success and what it takes to be successful in life.

“We couldn’t ask for a better person to kick off our speaker series,” stated Jim Newton. “His accomplishments on and off the field and how he got there will be a tremendous learning experience for our students.”

The Timon Speaker series is a new initiative led by Ed Williams `63 which aims to bring in a variety of successful individuals to help prepare our current students as they graduate and move on to bigger and better things in their lives. Future presenters will be announced throughout the year.