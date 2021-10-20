LOADING

Type to search

Education

Steve Tasker joins Timon High’s speaker series

wnycatholic October 20, 2021
Share

Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School is excited to welcome former Buffalo Bills All-Pro Steve Tasker, as the first presenter in our yearlong speaker series at Timon. 

Tasker, one of the greatest special teams players to ever play in the NFL, will speak with the current students at Timon about his success and what it takes to be successful in life. 

“We couldn’t ask for a better person to kick off our speaker series,” stated Jim Newton. “His accomplishments on and off the field and how he got there will be a tremendous learning experience for our students.”

The Timon Speaker series is a new initiative led by Ed Williams `63 which aims to bring in a variety of successful individuals to help prepare our current students as they graduate and move on to bigger and better things in their lives. Future presenters will be announced throughout the year.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Bills fever sweeps Buffalo parish
Patrick J. Buechi September 20, 2021
Christ the King School holds rally for Bills
Patrick J. Buechi January 9, 2021
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203, http://www.wnycatholic.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

Bills fever sweeps Buffalo parish
Christ the King School holds rally for Bills
@Western New York Catholic 2020