Sister Helen Therese Pelc died peacefully on Oct. 17, 2021, at St. Francis Park in the 91st year of life and the 72nd year of religious life.

Sister Helen Therese Pelc, FSSJ

Sister Helen Therese was born on June 26, 1930, in Auburn, to Walter and Stella (Tarby) Pelc. She attended St. Hyacinth’s School in Auburn, where she first met the Franciscan Sisters of St. Joseph. She helped out in school on a regular basis and helped decorate the altar in the church. There, she cultivated a strong devotion to the Sacred Heart, the Blessed Mother and St. Therese the Little Flower.

On Jan. 5, 1948, she became a postulant and on July 12, 1952, Sister Helen Therese professed her final vows. She attended Rosary Hill College, Buffalo, where she received a bachelor of science degree in education. For over 30 years she taught God’s youngest people. Always willing to go where needed.

She taught in many schools in Connecticut, Maryland, Wisconsin, New York, Michigan and Pennsylvania. When her teaching career ended, Sister Helen Therese accepted and served in a wide variety of convent ministries to her sisters including, library aide, driver and phone receptionist. She joined her sisters in the convent care community in 2015.

In her free time, Sister enjoyed conversing with her relatives, watching EWTN and collecting roses. Earlier in her life she enjoyed crocheting and reading stories about family living. Due to Covid precautions, services will be private. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Auburn.