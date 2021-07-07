Sister Dolores Marie Schmidt, OSF (formerly Sister M. Constance), died July 4, 2021, at Niagara Hospice House, at the age of 96.

Born April 11, 1925, in Buffalo, Sister Dolores Marie was the daughter of Charles and Amelia (Kauer) Schmidt.

Sister Dolores Marie first joined the Sisters of St. Francis at Stella Niagara on Sept. 14, 1941, and professed final vows Aug. 18, 1943. Her primary ministry was education, teaching at schools in New York, Ohio, West Virginia and New Jersey.

Sister Dolores Marie is survived by her sister, Marjorie Lester. She was predeceased by her parents and siblings Charles, James and George Schmidt.

A wake will be held Wednesday, July 7, from 4-7 p.m., at Stella Niagara Sisters of St. Francis convent, 4421 Lower River Road, Stella Niagara. A prayer service will follow. A funeral Mass will be held Thursday, July 8 at 10 a.m., at Stella Niagara. Unvaccinated attendees are asked to wear masks. Other social distancing requirements will be indicated. Interment will be at Stella Niagara Cemetery.