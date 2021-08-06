LOADING

Disney star to perform at Hilbert’s Swan Auditorium

wnycatholic August 6, 2021
Ryan McCartan

HAMBURG — MEL’s School of Music & Theater will host “Ryan McCartan’s Summer Cabaret” at Hilbert College’s William E. Swan Auditorium on Saturday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 and available at www.melsschooltix.com.

Ryan McCartan is a rising Broadway and television star.  His Broadway credits include Fiyero in “Wicked” and Hans in “Frozen.”  He also played the recurring role of Diggie Smalls on the Disney Channel sitcom “Liv and Maddie.”

According to MEL’s School of Music & Theater, they will be holding a master workshop early in the day. “Summer Cabaret” will feature musical numbers from “Frozen,” “Descendant’s,” and “Heathers: The Musical.” 

Complete details are available at the MEL’s School of Music & Theater website.

