Parish Life

Revival 2021 set for Aug. 28 at St. Martin de Porres Parish

wnycatholic August 6, 2021
The African-American Commission of the Diocese of Buffalo will sponsor Revival 2021 on Aug. 28, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at St. Martin de Porres Parish in Buffalo. This year’s theme will be “Families of Faith.”

Special guest revivalist will be Father Paul M. Williams, OFM, parochial vicar of St. Camillus Catholic Church in Silver Spring, Maryland.

The day will consist of prayer, a presentation by Father Williams, Mass, lunch, and a question and answer session with Father Williams, followed by multi-cultural performances and family activities. 

Father Williams was born and raised in Alexandria, Virginia. After some time in at Holy Cross Friary in the Bronx, he studied for the priesthood at Pope John XXIII National Seminary in Weston, Massachusetts. He was ordained May 3, 1986. He has served in New York City; Greenville, South Carolina; Columbia, South Carolina; Anderson, South Carolina; and Wilmington, Delaware, before moving to St. Camillus Parish.

For more information contact the Office of Cultural Diversity at 716-847-2212 or ymontanez@buffalodiocese.org.

