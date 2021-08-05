St. Bonaventure students get an education in health care at the new Francis Hall on campus. Photo courtesy of St. Bonaventure University

ST. BONAVENTURE — St. Bonaventure University was closed to visitors for more than a year during the pandemic, but a lot has happened on campus during the last 18 months.

Extensive renovations have transformed Francis Hall into a state-of-the-art health care teaching facility, new academic programs have been developed to meet future workforce needs, and the university is looking to further partnerships with area businesses to expand development and internship opportunities.

The public is invited to attend Community Day on Thursday, Aug. 19, to learn about the university’s new facilities, academic programs and partnerships. Guests will be treated to tours and information sessions as university officials share these strides with the regional community.

Community Day is open to the public, but space is limited. Please register by Aug. 12 at stbonavenue.com/communitydayopenhouse/.

The day will begin at 1 p.m. with a welcome and tour of the newly renovated Francis Hall and School of Health Professions, updates by our academic deans and a tour of the upgrades on campus. The day will end at with a dessert reception for networking from 4-5:30 p.m. in the Conference Center in Doyle Hall.

For more information about Community Day, contact Thomas Buttafarro Jr., director of Government & Community Relations, at 716-375-2155 or tbuttafa@sbu.edu.