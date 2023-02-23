LOADING

Type to search

Education Features

Disney magic comes to OP as Nativity School puts on Frozen Jr.

wnycatholic February 23, 2023
Share

ORCHARD PARK — The weekend of Feb. 17-18, the students of Nativity of Our Lord School performed “Frozen Jr.” 

The cast of Nativity of Our Lord School’s “Frozen Jr.” (Photo by Andrew Williams)

The enchanting modern classic from Disney is based on the 2018 Broadway musical, and brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life, onstage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production.

A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, “Frozen Jr.” expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. 

Congratulations to the cast, crew, and the directors, Mrs. Williams and Miss Casciano on the magical performance of Disney’s “Frozen Jr.”

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: WNYCatholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
@Western New York Catholic 2020