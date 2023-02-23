The Diocese of Buffalo has received a child sexual abuse complaint regarding a retired priest in the diocese. As a result, Bishop Michael W. Fisher has placed Father Joseph Vatter on administrative leave as an investigation continues. Prior to being placed on leave, Father Vatter was occasionally celebrating Masses at various diocesan churches.

Please note that this administrative leave is for the purpose of investigation and does not imply any determination as to the truth or falsity of the complaint.

If you have any information specific to clerical sexual abuse you would like to share, please contact Jackie Joy, victim assistance coordinator for the diocese, who may be reached at 716-895-3010.