Bishop Timon announces summer sports camps and other outings

wnycatholic June 22, 2021
Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School has big plans for the summer. From sports camps for kids to Golf outings for adults, the South Buffalo schools offers something for everyone this season.

Throughout the month of July, Timon will offer sports camps for all students in fifth through eighth grade.

July 7-9, Baseball with Coach Galenti, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. $25

July 13-15, Football with Coach Licata, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. $25

July 19-21, Basketball with Coach Rowe, 9 a.m.-1p.m. $25

July 11, 18 and 25, Hockey with Coaches Panek and Cassidy, fifth- and sixth-graders 8-9:30 a.m. $75, seventh- and eighth-graders 9:30-11 a.m. $75

July 22-24, Lacrosse with Coach McNulty 9 a.m.-1 p.m. $25

Visit https://e.givesmart.com/events/lji/ to register.

South Buffalo Porchfest & Weidner’s Chicken BBQ will be held Saturday, July 24 on the Bishop Timon front lawn. Organizers are still finalizing the bands and entertainment.  

Each summer the Hillery Foundation hosts the Jim Hillery ’51 Green & Gold Golf Tournament to fund scholarships.

This year’s event, to be held Monday, July 26 at Harvest Hill Golf Course in Orchard Park, is already sold out, but sponsorship opportunities are still available at TimonGolf.givesmart.com.

The Hillery Foundation named after Judge John D. Hillery has been a prominent scholarship provider for Timon students since 1956 to help families receive tuition assistance, so that these boys have the opportunity to become Timon men.

And don’t forget about the 75th Homecoming & celebration. The Timon Homecoming Game will be played Oct. 1, with the milestone celebration taking place the following day.

Keep checking Bishop Timon.com for updates and more information.

