Cardinal O’Hara golf outing kicks off 60th year celebration

wnycatholic July 22, 2021
TONAWANDA — Cardinal O’Hara High School will sponsor its annual Alumni Golf Outing on Thursday, Aug. 26 at Rothland Golf Course in Akron. The outing is open to all alumni and friends and is one of the featured events planned for the school’s 60th anniversary celebration.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. followed by a 10 a.m. shotgun start. The $100 registration fee includes greens fees, cart, lunch and beverages.

A steak and chicken dinner by Rizzo’s at Rothland as well as two hours of open bar will follow the outing. A $45 dinner-only package is also available.

Sponsorship packages are also available, including $100 hole sponsorships that include a name and/or logo on a one-hole sign. A $500 silver sponsorship is available that includes a foursome, hole sponsorship, name on the Cardinal O’Hara website and in the alumni newsletter. A $750 Team Sponsorship includes a foursome, hole sponsorship as well as the display of the company banner, acknowledgement in the program and on Cardinal O’Hara social media, alumni newsletter and website.

Prizes will be awarded for longest drive and closest to the pin for both men and women. In addition, door prizes will be awarded at the banquet.

Renee Orr, director of Advancement and Communications, is chairman of the event.

For more information, call Renee Orr at 716-695-2600, ext. 312 or email rorr@cardinalohara.com.

