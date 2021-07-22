Sister Mary Zaenglein, who served as a nurse in several Catholic facilities, died July 20, 2021.

Mary Ellen Zaenglein was born in Buffalo on June 5, 1952, to Robert and Shirley Zaenglein. She grew up attending St. Vincent Parish in Springbrook.

Following graduation from Iroquois Central High School, Mary attended Potter Road Vocational School with a major in Practical Nursing and later attended Villa Maria College, D’Youville College and Trocaire College, ultimately attaining a bachelor’s of science in Nursing, becoming a licensed practical nurse and an Associate of Applied Science degree in Gerontology and Administration. Honors achieved during these years included being named to the Dean’s list at D’Youville and earning a Division Award in Business, Dietetics and Health Services Administration, and at Villa Maria, she made the Dean’s List, the National Honor Society and membership in Phi Theta Kappa.

In 1979, Mary entered the Sisters of St. Francis and celebrated her final profession on Aug. 14, 1987. During her years in community, Sister Mary was very active, not only in ministry, but also as a member of the Heritage Day Planning Committee and Franciscans In Action.

Sister Mary’s ministry in health care was carried out at various facilities in Western New York.

Starting in 1979, Sister Mary served as an LPN at St. Francis Home and Holy Family Home, Williamsville and at Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, Lewiston.

At Waterfront Health Care Center in Buffalo, Sister Mary was unit manager and health information manager. From 2001-2011, Sister Mary served at St. Mary’s of the Angels Apartments as health care unit manager for the Sisters of St. Francis. From 2012 to the present, Sister Mary served in community service.

A funeral Mass will be offered at SS. Peter & Paul, Williamsville, on Tuesday, July 27 at 10:30 a.m.