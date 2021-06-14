HAMBURG — Hilbert College announces international exchange partnerships with six institutions in Europe. The one-semester exchange programs will launch for the fall 2021 semester and include agreements with institutions in France, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal and Romania.

Hilbert’s international exchange program will be open to undergraduate students and faculty members at Hilbert and at the participating institutions. Current participating institutions included in the exchange program are: Leonardo De Vinci University (Paris, France); Mykolas Romeris University (Vilnius, Lithuania); BBI Luxembourg (Wiltz, Luxembourg); Vistula University (Warsaw, Poland); University of Fernando Pessoa (Porto, Portugal); and Romanian-American University (Bucharest, Romania).



“We are excited to offer these new international partnerships to our community,” Hilbert College President Michael S. Brophy, Ph.D. said. “The opportunities that these partnerships will provide for Hilbert students is an extension of the mission and vision of Hilbert College, and growing our international student population supports our Hilbert 2025strategic plan.”



All credits earned through the exchange program will transfer back to the students’ home institutions and be applied toward their undergraduate degree. Hilbert is continuing to expand the exchange opportunities and will be adding new participating institutions in the coming months.



For more information, visit www.hilbert.edu/international.