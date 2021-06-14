LOADING

Ministry

Brother Nolasco celebrates 60 years with Brothers of Mercy

wnycatholic June 14, 2021
Brother Nolasco Grace, FMMA (seated) is surrounded by his fellow Brothers of Mercy as he celebrated 60 years serving the community. Photo courtesy of the Brothers of Mercy

CLARENCE — The Brothers of Mercy Campus, as well as Brothers of Mercy Mary Help of Christians, is very blessed to benefit from the wonderful service of the dedicated Brother Nolasco. The following details highlight Brother Nolasco’s journey to his vocation, as well as a history on the organization.

Dr. Ferdinand Paolina, Joanne Skaros, Theresa Lash and Brother Nolasco Grace, FMMA, circa 1975. Courtesy of the Brothers of Mercy

After six decades as a Brother of Mercy, Brother Nolasco Grace’s dedicated service has truly touched countless lives. Born in Roberta, Georgia and raised in Atlanta, Brother Nolasco enjoyed swimming and playing baseball in his youth. Drafted to the Army in 1953, he served as the chief of the ordinance section in the 26th Regiment until 1955. Brother Nolasco also converted from Protestantism to Roman Catholicism in 1955, soon discerning a religious vocation. He began service with the Mercedarian Fathers in 1956, eventually joining the Brothers of Mercy in 1959.

A graduate of Clark College in Atlanta, as well as the Reed School of Business Administration, Brother Nolasco served as the Secretary to the Provincial 9, upon entering the Brothers of Mercy. Additionally, he served as coordinator for the Physical Therapy Department, and following Vatican II, he became the Vocation Director of the Brothers of Mercy in both their Western New York and Kansas City Communities.

After retiring as the telecommunications administrator for the health care facilities on the Brothers of Mercy Clarence campus, he has since spent much of his time in prayer for others. Today, as the weather and his health permit, he also visits employees and residents at the Brothers of Mercy Nursing & Rehab Center, as well as Sacred Heart Home.

Brother Nolasco can always be found bearing a smile and a kind word. His warm heart and dedicated service have been such a blessing to the Brothers of Mercy Wellness Campus and the Brothers of Mercy of Mary Help of Christians Community. We extend our warmest thanks and congratulations to this remarkable Brother of Mercy, for 60 years of dedicated service to others.

Related Stories

