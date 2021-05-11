Students from Notre Dame Academy presented Bishop Michael Fisher signed a card to show their appreciation for his May 10 visit.

Bishop Michael Fisher has some fun on the Notre Dame Academy playground during his recent visit. The bishop stopped by the South Buffalo elementary school to meet the young students. Photo courtesy of Notre Dame Academy

Buffalo’s 15th shepherd, Bishop Michael Fisher, spent some time visiting both campuses of Notre Dame Academy. He got to meet the students and the students learned a thing or two about the bishop during his May 10 trip to the South Buffalo elementary school.

At the Okell Middle School campus, he was met by student representatives who greeted him with a welcome banner, some NDA swag, and a few chocolate goodies from KoEd candy.



During his classroom visits, he was asked many questions about his life. One very interesting fact Bishop Mike shared with our Okell students is that he wanted to be an astronaut when he grew up. The bishop ended up following the call to priesthood that God set for him.



After stopping in all of the classrooms at Okell, he jumped in his car and headed down the street to the Abbott campus, where he was met on the playground by one of NDA’s pre-K4 classes. Each class at the Abbott campus created a welcome card for the bishop. The students were also very interested in learning more about Buffalo’s newest bishop. They asked him about his favorite subject in school – Social Studies. They asked if he now roots for the Buffalo Bills – he does, but he loves the Baltimore Orioles baseball team. And they asked if he likes barbecue chicken wings – he would rather eat them plain.



All in all, everyone had a great time learning about each other. Thanks for visiting, Bishop Mike. Come back anytime!