Catholic Charities of Buffalo’s Women, Infants and Children (WIC) federal nutrition program and BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York will offer a Diaper Days event on May 13 at Catholic Charities’ Kenmore office, 3370 Delaware Ave., Kenmore.

The May 13 Diaper Days event was originally scheduled to take place at Catholic Charities’ WIC at Sisters Hospital, but will now be held at Catholic Charities’ Kenmore office.

During the event, community members can drive through to collect, or stop and pick up, a free tote bag filled with baby diapers, wipes, first-aid kits, hand sanitizer, baby toothbrushes and health resources while supplies last. Those interested can also learn about Medicaid and Child Health Plus and receive help renewing coverage during the event. BlueCross BlueShield and other local partners are donating the items.

The Diaper Days event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. while supplies last.

“We’re thrilled to once again offer Diaper Days for expectant, new and seasoned parents and caregivers with the gracious support of BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York,” said Judette Dahleiden, director of Catholic Charities’ WIC. “We know that every bit helps when it comes to raising babies, especially during these trying times of the pandemic, so we welcome and encourage those in need to come by and receive their free tote.”

This is the fourth of five events to be held this spring. The final Diaper Day event is May 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Catholic Charities WIC office, 326 Central Ave., Dunkirk.

For more information about Diaper Days or Catholic Charities’ WIC, contact Grace McKenzie at 716-218-1484, ext. 2109, or at grace.mckenzie@ccwny.org.

For a complete list of services offered by Catholic Charities of Buffalo, including additional information on WIC, visit ccwny.org.