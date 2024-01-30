ST. BONAVENTURE — St. Bonaventure University is calling on all alumni and friends to make a bold statement with a donation during the ninth annual #BonaGivingDay on Feb. 15.

The purpose behind the 24-hour crowdfunding initiative, found here, is to unite Bonnies worldwide in support of today’s students.

With megaphone in hand – make that a paw – Reilly the Bona Wolf is summoning all in the SBU community to become generosity heroes through a gift to The Bonaventure Fund during the event.

“When we give together, we transform lives,” said Angela Erway, director of Annual Giving at St. Bonaventure. “Our collective generosity will have a powerful effect, translating into robust scholarship packages and enhanced academic resources for our students.”

Erway noted that participation is key and that every gift, large or small, will make a difference.

The online event offers participants the opportunity to join giving challenges, create their own challenge or simply make a donation. The goal is to raise $300,000.

The event kicks off with 1858 Minutes of Giving at 5:02 p.m. on Feb. 14, in honor of the year St. Bonaventure University was founded. Students, faculty and staff are invited to purchase and write messages on #BonaGivingDay signs, which will be displayed in Hickey Dining Hall and the Reilly Center.

On Feb. 15, online challenges to rally donations will happen throughout the day. At 7 a.m., University President Dr. Jeff Gingerich will lead an invigorating Peloton ride, proving that no challenge is too great when we come together in support of our students. Beginning at 4 p.m., alumni chapter happy hours will take place in more than a dozen locations across the country.

“This is a great day to be a Bonnie!” Erway said. “And this is the perfect time to make a gift in support of our talented students.”

She encourages everyone to help build excitement on social media by sharing and liking posts about the day.

The event will be held in conjunction with Homecoming Weekend, which features Bona Pride Day. The goal is that all alumni and friends will join in with a gift on #BonaGivingDay and follow that up by sporting their favorite Brown and White gear and posting to social media using #BonaPrideDay24 on Feb. 16.

For more information or to make a donation, click here or call 716-375-4022.