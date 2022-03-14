ST. BONAVENTURE — Alumni and friends of St. Bonaventure University and Siena College will once again rev up the rivalry as they go head-to-head on March 16 in the Franciscan Faceoff fundraising challenge.

The online crowdfunding event combines each school’s Giving Day and is designed to help ensure a robust learning community continues at both colleges.

For 24 hours, the sister schools will try to outpace each other in the number of participants and the amount of annual fund donations received. Contributors will have the opportunity to join various giving challenges, create their own challenge or simply support a participant or team at each school.

“We can create incredible opportunities for students when we come together,” said Alan Riddle, director of Annual Giving at St. Bonaventure. “Last year saw the first-ever faceoff during Bona Giving Day, which led to a record-breaking year and, in turn, to enhanced scholarship aid and academic support for our students. What is truly inspiring is that more than 75 percent of the gifts were $100 or less. This is a significant reminder that every donation, no matter the size, makes a difference.”

St. Bonaventure and Siena are jointly rooted in the Franciscan spirit and face off annually on the basketball court in the men’s basketball contest for the coveted Br. Ed Coughlin Franciscan Cup.

The cup’s namesake, Brother F. Edward Coughlin, OFM, was a 1970 Bona graduate, a professed Franciscan friar for 47 years, and a former president at Siena and vice president at St. Bonaventure. He passed away unexpectedly in 2019 following heart surgery. The Franciscan Faceoff continues his legacy of giving at each school.

“While we have a strong network of volunteer fundraisers at St. Bonaventure, our goal is to reach 100 Bona Giving Day volunteers for this year,” said Riddle. “The time commitment is whatever a volunteer is able to put in.”

Volunteers help by sharing social media posts and encouraging friends and family to join in with a gift, Riddle said.

To support St. Bonaventure in the Franciscan Faceoff on March 16 or to register as a volunteer, visit sbu.edu/BonaGivingDay.

For more information, please contact Alan Riddle at (716) 375-2068 or ariddle@sbu.edu.