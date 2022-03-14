Sister Louise Alff, OSF

Take time during this Lent to join in a Lenten morning of prayer and reflection offered by the Renewal Office of the Diocese of Buffalo. Sister Louise Alff, OSF, a native of Buffalo and consultant on evangelization, will lead the service on Saturday, March 19, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at St. Joseph University Parish on 3269 Main St., in Buffalo. Light refreshments will be provided. There is no charge for the morning. The service will also be available for viewing through Zoom.

Sister Louise is a member of the Franciscan Sisters of the Neumann Communities. In the Diocese of Buffalo, she served in the

areas of religious education, adult faith formation, parish ministry, home visitation and was the co-director of RENEW for the Diocese of Buffalo.

For more information and to register by March 15, please contact Volunteer1@buffalodiocese.org or call Ted Musco, director of Diocesan Renewal Mission, Evangelization and Lay Formation at 716-847-8374.