CRS Rice Bowl is the Lenten program of Catholic Relief Services, the official relief and development agency of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. Through CRS Rice Bowl, faith communities in dioceses throughout the U.S. put their faith into action through prayer, fasting and almsgiving. Lenten alms donated through CRS Rice Bowl support the work of CRS in more than 100 different countries each year. Since its inception in 1975, CRS Rice Bowl has raised nearly $300 million.

Last year, $10,000 was raised, with 75 percent going to CRS to be used around the world. The rest stays in the diocese to support hunger and poverty alleviation efforts locally.

This year, Deacon Don Weigel, Buffalo diocesan director of CRS, reached out to Catholic Charities to offer support of its Immigration and Refugee Services through the rice bowl collection.

“Giving it back to the local communities just means the immigrants who are here will be empowered to integrate; to ultimately, at the end of the day, to bring back everything they have been given into the community. They shop here. They start businesses here. They own homes here in Buffalo,” said Apple Domingo, director, Immigration and Refugee Services.

Hear Deacon Don Weigel, Deacon Steve Schumer, president and CEO of Catholic Charities of Buffalo, and Apple Domingo discuss the program.