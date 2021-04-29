HAMBURG — The Hilbert College community came together for its annual Giving Day on April 22 to boast a 15 percent increase over last year in the total number of donors and nearly $50,000 to help the college carry out its mission. Alumni, students, family members, faculty, staff and friends of Hilbert supported the college’s Giving Day and these contributions will have an immediate impact on the well-being of students, programs and initiatives.

In 2020, in response to meeting Hilbert students’ greatest and most urgent needs, the college created the Franciscan Student Resource Fund. This fund continues to help current and future students in immeasurable ways during these unprecedented last 13 months.

“I am so grateful for the tremendous outpouring of support for Hilbert students on this year’s Giving Day,” Hilbert President Michael S. Brophy, Ph.D. said. “Together with our dear Franciscan Sisters of St. Joseph, we renew the spirit of Mother Colette Hilbert, who said, ‘In all things charity.’ On behalf of the students who will be impacted by your generosity and in gratitude for all that you do for Hilbert every day, we thank you.”

Giving Day 2021 was declared a Hilbert Spirit Day, with faculty, staff, and students on campus wearing Hilbert apparel with pride. The daylong event featured giveaways for students, an 8-foot banner honoring the Class of 2021 – provided by the Hilbert Alumni Association, and HAWK Radio playing tunes throughout the event.

As a special and personal touch, every Giving Day donor will be acknowledged with a handwritten thank you note from a Hilbert student.