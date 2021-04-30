The Canisius College Richard J. Wehle School of Business earned high marks on U.S. News and World Report’s 2022 Best Graduate Schools rankings. The rankings were based on ratings by business school deans and directors of AACSB-accredited MBA programs.

The Canisius MBA Accounting program earned the 33rd spot on the Best Graduate Schools – MBA Specialties list. U.S. News also ranked the program number 1 in Western New York and number 4 in New York state.

The college’s MBA Finance program ranked 30th on the Best Graduate Schools – MBA Specialties list. U.S. News also ranked the program number 1 in Western New York and number 6 in New York state.

“These outstanding rankings from U.S. News and World Report are a testament to the Wehle School’s long tradition of excellence,” said Denise Rotondo, dean of the college’s Richard J. Wehle School of Business. “This is a reflection of the exceptional knowledge and professional experience our faculty bring to the classroom. They have developed a relevant curriculum which, in turn, leads to outstanding student outcomes such as high placement rates and performance on professional exams such as the CPA and CFA.”

The Wehle School develops business professionals to lead within their organizations, to excel in the globally competitive marketplace and to behave as ethically and socially responsible individuals. This is achieved through teaching excellence, intellectual vigor and community involvement in the Jesuit tradition.

Western New York’s top private business school, the Wehle School is an AACSB accredited institution. Fewer than 5 percent of business schools worldwide have earned this accreditation, which is considered a symbol of the highest standard in business education.

Learn more about the Wehle School here.

One of 27 Jesuit universities in the nation, Canisius is the premier private university in Western New York. Canisius prepares leaders – intelligent, caring, faithful individuals – able to pursue and promote excellence in their professions, their communities and their service to humanity.