ST. BONAVENTURE — Jason Amore is coming home and he couldn’t be happier.

The Friendship native has been named vice president for University Advancement at St. Bonaventure University, President Jeff Gingerich announced. Amore is tentatively scheduled to begin work in mid-February.

“I am beyond ecstatic to be returning home to the Southern Tier and to work at a place that has been part of my life since my earliest memories. My father, who was an incredibly proud alumnus, taking me to games as a child in the Reilly Center made an indelible impact on me and it’s been a dream of mine since those days to be a part of this special place,” Amore said.

“To have that dream come true with an opportunity to build upon the noteworthy growth of SBU in recent years, growth being advanced under the leadership of President Gingerich and his team, is truly all I could hope for.”

The senior vice president for University Advancement at Fairleigh Dickinson University since 2021, Amore comes to St. Bonaventure with more than 20 years of higher education fundraising experience, both at public and private institutions.

“We’re thrilled to have Jason join the Bonaventure community,” Gingerich said. “He’ll bring great energy and passion to our community as well as a wealth of broad experience to help us bring our Bolder Bonaventure campaign to a successful conclusion in 2025.”

In his most recent role at FDU, Amore spearheaded efforts that saw fundraising efforts double over the past three years while helping to land several of FDU’s largest gifts in school history to assist student-focused initiatives.

“I’m incredibly thankful to President Gingerich, the search committee and the board of trustees at St. Bonaventure for their belief in me to help take Bona to greater heights,” Amore said. “It was clear during the interview process that, with the team I will be fortunate to be a part of, the best days of St. Bonaventure are right in front of us.”

As vice president of Advancement at Alfred University (2017-2021), Amore more than doubled the annual rate of philanthropic giving; secured $36 million in major gifts; led the planning of a $200 million campaign; established alumni advisory councils that support academic programs and leadership advisory councils for alumni in key markets; and reinvigorated Alfred’s reunion, homecoming and hall of fame programs, increasing attendance by 200 percent.

During his six-year career at the University of Louisville (2010-2016), Amore was instrumental in the development of a billion-dollar capital campaign; the cultivation and closing of more than $230 million in philanthropic giving; significant major gift, estate, corporate and foundation giving experience; and the management of annual giving programs.

He has also held advancement positions at the University of Rochester, Rochester Institute of Technology, SUNY-Geneseo, Alfred University and University at Buffalo.

Amore holds master of Professional Studies and bachelor of arts degrees from Alfred University, where he is a member of the Saxons Hall of Fame. A three-year basketball captain, Amore led Alfred to the 1997 NCAA D-III Tournament as a senior and is 10th all-time in scoring.

Amore’s father, Denny, SBU Class of 1972, was a legendary three-sport coach for more than 30 years at Friendship Central School.