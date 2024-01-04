For 113 years, scouting has helped children grow into adults possessing the skills, confidence and faith that will prepare them to be responsible citizens in their communities.

Recently, four young men in Troop 58, chartered by St. Christopher Parish in Tonawanda, have been named Eagle Scouts. Eagle is the highest rank attainable in Boy Scouts, and is only achieved by 6 percent of involved scouts.

Receiving a formal Eagle Court of Honor at St. Christopher’s Parish will be Logan Birmingham, Alexander Grapes, Christopher Haick and Nicholas Scalise.

Logan Birmingham

Logan Birmingham, a North Tonawanda resident, has earned 34 merit badges already. His Eagle project was to build a swing glider and paver pad base for special needs organization In Tandem.

Birmingham received a Scholar Athlete Award from Niagara Wheatfield High School, a Community Service Award, and an Academic Achievement Award. He plans a career in law enforcement.

Nicholas Scalise of Amherst, has 34 merit badges and a desire to help others.

Nicholas Scalise

He assembled and installed convertible benches/tables for use by Meals-on-Wheels staff and volunteers.

The National Honor Society member was also a Technology Student Association member at Williamsville North High School and a lead on the school’s trebuchet (catapult) team.

Birmingham and Scalise will have their Eagle Scout Court of Honor on Friday, Jan. 5.

Alexander Grapes

Alexander Grapes, also from North Tonawanda, has earned 39 merit badges. He earned his wings by constructing a permanent memorial to Niagara County Police officers who died in the line of duty.

A polymath, Grapes has received recognition in math. Science, music and social studies at Starpoint high School in Lockport. He aspires to be a certified research and experimental biologist.

Christopher Haick, from Niagara Falls, has earned 41 merit badges, nearly twice the requirement for Eagle Scout.

Christopher Haick

For his project, Haick cut, transported and cleared fallen trees and planted 10 new sugar maple trees in a campsite operated by the Nor-Ton Red Jacket Club at Don Miller Park.

An athlete, Haick has served on several Monsignor Martin championship teams. He is currently pursuing Catholic universities in Western New York and hopes to open his own accounting firm.

Grapes and Haick will have their Eagle Scout Court of Honor on Friday, Feb. 9.