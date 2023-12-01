LOADING

Type to search

Features Obituaries

Sister Patricia Kelly, RSM

wnycatholic December 1, 2023
Share

Sister Patricia Kelly, RSM (formerly Sr. Mary Leonarda, RSM) passed away on Nov. 22, 2023.

Sister Patricia was survived by her siblings Leo Michael Kelly Jr. and Julie Soeder. She was predeceased by her parents, late Leo M. and Estelle (Graff) Kelly, and her siblings Mary Anne O’Donnell, Vincent Kelly and Catherine Kelly.

Family and friends may visit the Mercy Center, 625 Abbott Road, Buffalo, on Friday, Dec. 1, from 4-7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, Dec. 2 at10 a.m. in the Mercy Center Chapel. Interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery.

Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Trocaire College plans $3 million endowed scholarship campaign
wnycatholic December 12, 2022
Trocaire College elects Lisa M. Kirisits, CPA, to board of trustees chair
Patrick J. Buechi June 21, 2022
Sister Colleen epitomizes modern day Sister of Mercy
Patrick J. Buechi June 10, 2022
Sister Mary Raymond Heckler, RSM 1942-2022
wnycatholic May 4, 2022
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

Trocaire College plans $3 million endowed scholarship campaign
Trocaire College elects Lisa M. Kirisits, CPA, to board of trustees chair
Sister Colleen epitomizes modern day Sister of Mercy
Sister Mary Raymond Heckler, RSM 1942-2022
@Western New York Catholic 2020