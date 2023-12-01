Sister Patricia Kelly, RSM (formerly Sr. Mary Leonarda, RSM) passed away on Nov. 22, 2023.

Sister Patricia was survived by her siblings Leo Michael Kelly Jr. and Julie Soeder. She was predeceased by her parents, late Leo M. and Estelle (Graff) Kelly, and her siblings Mary Anne O’Donnell, Vincent Kelly and Catherine Kelly.

Family and friends may visit the Mercy Center, 625 Abbott Road, Buffalo, on Friday, Dec. 1, from 4-7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, Dec. 2 at10 a.m. in the Mercy Center Chapel. Interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery.