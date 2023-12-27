LOADING

Trocaire College appoints three new trustees

wnycatholic December 27, 2023
The board of trustees of Trocaire College, a private, Catholic college providing a pathway for students to build careers of achievement and lives of purpose, recently appointed three new trustees to three-year terms on the board. The new trustees are:

Barbara S. Kuppel

Barbara S. Kuppel, MS, BSN, RN, CPHQ, vice president and chief nursing officer, Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute. She is a Hamburg resident.

Dr. Jeffrey P. Mullin

Jeffrey P. Mullin, MD, associate program director and assistant professor, Department of Neurosurgery and co-fellowship director, Spine Surgery Fellowship, Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, University at Buffalo. He is a Buffalo resident.

Joelle M. Toal, RN, BSN, MUP, ’14, associate vice president of clinical operations, Evergreen Health. She is a resident of Corfu.

Joelle M. Toal, RN,

Founded in 1958 in Buffalo by the Sisters of Mercy, Trocaire College is a private, career-oriented Catholic college that strives to empower students toward personal enrichment, dignity and self-worth through education. Trocaire offers bachelor’s degrees, associate degrees, certificates and workforce development programs in health care, business and technology. Recognizing the individual needs of a diverse student body, Trocaire College provides life learning and development within a community-based environment, preparing students for service in the universal community. Visit trocaire.edu for more information and follow Trocaire on Facebook and Twitter.

